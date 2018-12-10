We will Remove BJP from Power,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party will ensure that the BJP is removed from power in the 2019 general elections.

“We will show the BJP its place and defeat it in elections. In 2019, we will ensure that the BJP is removed from the government in Delhi,” Gandhi said in this Punjab town adjoining Chandigarh.

Gandhi, accompanied by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Moti Lal Vora, was here to re-launch the ‘Navjivan’ newspaper.

Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Modi government, the Congress President said that an atmosphere of fear had been created in the country and the media was also being suppressed.

“Media ko bhi daraya ja raha hai, dabaya ja raha hai (Media is being intimidated and suppressed). Media has been captured in every state. Media says only what powerful people want to listen. ‘Navjivan’ will be an independent voice in such an atmosphere. It can even criticize the Congress party,” Gandhi said.

He said that Supreme Court judges were openly saying that they were not being allowed to work, Army generals were saying that Modi was using the Army and the Election Commission was also being suppressed.