AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi wins from Chandrayangutta constituency

Dec 11, 2018, 10:43 am IST
AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi won from Chandrayan Gutta constituency in Telangana.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, floor leader of AIMIM is representing the constituency for the fifth time. Owaisi defeated Dr Khayam Khan of the MBT (Majlis Bachao Tehreek) by a margin of 59,274 in the 2014 election.

The BJP has fielded Muslim social worker and ABVP functionary, Shahzadi Syed to take on four-time MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi from the Chandrayangutta constituency in Hyderabad.

M Seetharam Reddy of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Esa Bin Obaid Misri of Congress were in the fray.

