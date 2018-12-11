Latest NewsIndia

Assembly Elections 2018: Here is how the Leaders Responded to Early Signs

Dec 11, 2018, 09:23 am IST
Less than a minute

Counting of votes have begun in five states for the assembly elections and Congress has found positive signs in most states. Here is how some of the leaders responded.

Digvijay Singh

It’s too early. Anything can be said only after 12pm. Leads of only postal ballots have come till now. I am confident that in Madhya Pradesh, Congress will form government. We have favourable situation in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh also.

K Kavitha, TRS Leader

We believe people of Telangana are with us. We have sincerely worked and utilised the opportunity given to us. So I believe voters will bring us back to power, and that too independently. We are very confident about it.

Tags

Related Articles

PM Narendra Modi exchanges pleasantries with Nawaz Sharif
Jul 29, 2017, 07:20 am IST

Verdict of Nawaz Sharif: India keeps close watch

Jun 4, 2017, 05:39 pm IST

Facebook to launch new messaging app ‘Talk’

Jul 27, 2017, 05:18 pm IST

Return Sanjay Dutt to jail if rules were broken : Maharashtra Govt

Jun 17, 2017, 09:40 pm IST

Fire broke out destroys two warehouses in Dubai

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close