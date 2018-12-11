Assembly Elections 2018 Live: Counting of Votes in these Five States Today

Over 8,500 candidates are contesting the elections across the five states and the results are going to arrive today. Exit polls have predicted a close-finish in each of the states where major parties such as BJP, Congress, TRS, MNF will clash. Here is a quick look at how these states stand.

Madhya Pradesh

A record 75 per cent voters exercised their franchise on November 28 in the state, where the Congress is trying to defeat the BJP that has won the assembly elections three times in a row. Congress is hoping that ant-incumbency against Shivraj Chouhan will work in favour of them. Take a look at what the exit polls say.

Mizoram

Different exit polls predicted different numbers of seats being won by the Congress and the MNF, but they all agreed on one prediction that the BJP isn’t getting lucky in this Mizoram assembly elections this time.

Chhattisgarh

Chief Minister Raman Singh is hoping for a fourth consecutive term in Chhattisgarh and his main opponent is BJP-turned-Congress leader Karuna Shukla, a niece of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Telangana

The Telangana assembly election was held on December 7 after K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the government almost eight months before its expiry. Political pundits termed it a gamble on his part but it seems that the caretaker chief minister’s gamble will pay off. Some of the key seats to watch out for in the state are Gajwel, Sirsilla, Siddipet, Kodangal, Huzurnagar, Nalgonda, Kukatpally and Goshamahal.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan has not voted the same party to power for two consecutive terms in the last 20 years. The exit polls have brought good news for the Congress as most of the poll agencies predicted a win for the party.