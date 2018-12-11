Latest NewselectionsIndiacelebritiesPolitics

Assembly poll results shows ‘losing influence of BJP’, says Rajanikanth

Dec 11, 2018, 08:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth says that the assembly poll results show ‘losing the influence of BJP. “It clearly shows that BJP has lost its influence”, said Rajinikanth. “The losses is certainly a big setback for the BJP”, he added.

Rajinikanth, who had announced that he would take the political plunge, had last month virtually thrown his weight behind Modi, saying the PM was ‘stronger’ than ’10 persons’ aligning against him. “When 10 persons go against one person, who is stronger? Those 10, or the persons they are aligning against. If 10 persons declare a war against one man, who is stronger,” he had told reporters here when questioned on the possibility of an alliance by opposition parties against Modi and his BJP.

Tags

Related Articles

handshake
Dec 2, 2018, 07:54 pm IST

Trump- Kim Jong-Un second summit likely in early 2019

ModiCare
Sep 3, 2018, 08:02 am IST

Cesarean Baby Becomes The First Child To Get ‘ModiCare’ Benefits

Jun 25, 2018, 10:52 pm IST

Urvashi Rautela’s Sexy Awkward Dress In IIFA 2018 Got Trolled: See Pics

Mandira Bedi Bikini Pics
Mar 30, 2018, 05:13 pm IST

Mandira Bedi posted revealing pictures again: Invites troll attack

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close