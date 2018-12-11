Assembly poll results shows ‘losing influence of BJP’, says Rajanikanth

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth says that the assembly poll results show ‘losing the influence of BJP. “It clearly shows that BJP has lost its influence”, said Rajinikanth. “The losses is certainly a big setback for the BJP”, he added.

Rajinikanth, who had announced that he would take the political plunge, had last month virtually thrown his weight behind Modi, saying the PM was ‘stronger’ than ’10 persons’ aligning against him. “When 10 persons go against one person, who is stronger? Those 10, or the persons they are aligning against. If 10 persons declare a war against one man, who is stronger,” he had told reporters here when questioned on the possibility of an alliance by opposition parties against Modi and his BJP.