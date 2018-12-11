Congress leader Navjot Sidhu compares Rahul Gandhi to Bahubali

Former cricketer and congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that the BJP’s downfall has begun and that advent of Congress president Rahul Gandhi is imminent.

Sidhu made the comments while reacting to the trends of assembly elections for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“People have the power to take decisions in democracy. Their voice is the voice of God And, their voice has triggered panic in the BJP and declared that Rahul Gandhi is the new Bahubali (muscleman),” Navjot Singh Sidhu told India Today TV.

Taking a swipe at his former party, the BJP, Navjot Singh Sidhu said, “Bure din jaane wale hain aur Rahul Gandhi aane wale hain (bad days will be over soon with the arrival of Rahul Gandhi).” Navjot Singh Sidhu left the BJP in 2017 to join the Congress ahead of Punjab assembly election.

“The stature of Rahul Gandhi has touched new heightsHe is our roots. The stronger he gets, better we become. He is the topnotch leader today,” Navjot Singh Sidhu said adding, “The Congress is the party in ascendency.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu blamed the “arrogance of the BJP” for its electoral loss in assembly elections in Hindi heartland states.