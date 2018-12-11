“It is a clear message of the people of the country to BJP”, claims Rahul

Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that the election results are a clear message of the people of the country to BJP. “It is a clear message of the people of the country to BJP and PM Modi that they have not with their expectations,” he said. Rahul said that he felt sorry for PM Modi and added that he had learnt a lot from him. “I was telling my mother that I have learnt a lot from PM Modi. He had a great opportunity to do good when he came to power with a large mandate back in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. I feel sorry for him because he has floundered,” said the Congress president.

Rahul also said that the crushing defeat for Congress in 2014 had taught him much. “It was a much-needed lesson for me. I learnt humility and that the voice of the people needs to be heard. The people of our country are the best teachers. PM Modi failed to hear their heartbeat,” he said, adding that ‘it has been a nice journey since 2014 with a little beating’.

He also thanked the Congress workers for working day in and day out in “tough times” to make the party win in these states. “This is the victory of the Congress workers. People have voted for the ideologies of the party. I thank the Congress members for their hard work,” he said. While he accepted the verdict of the people in the states where the Congress won, he also congratulated the parties which have won in Mizoram and Telangana.