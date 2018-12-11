Latest NewsIndia

J&K: 4 Policemen killed, Several injured in militant attack

Dec 11, 2018, 06:39 pm IST
Four policemen were killed and another was injured after suspected militants opened fire at a guard post in Zainapora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident took place at Zainpora village when the militants entered into a guard room where four police personnel were present, a police official said.

Earlier, Abdul Majid, Manzoor Ahmed and Mohammed Amin?had died, while the fourth policeman was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical. He succumbed later in the hospital, according to officials.

The terrorists also walked away with all four service rifles, an official said, adding that all people from the minority community were safe.

