Mizoram: Three time Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla loses both his seats

Lal Thanhawla, the three-time chief minister of Mizoram who was the Congress’ Chief Minister candidate for this time too, has lost both seats that he contested in the Assembly elections. He had held the post since 2008.

Thanhawla lost Champhai South by 1,049 votes. T.J.Lalnuntluanga, the Mizo National Front candidate, won 5,212 votes, while Thanhawla got 4,163. In Serchhip constituency, the winning independent candidate Lalduhoma won 5,481 votes, while Thanhawla got 5,071. Thanhawla had represented Serchhip in the state Assembly for seven terms since 1984, losing only in 1998.

Mizoram is the only state in the North East ruled by the Congress after the Bharatiya Janata Party took control of all others, either on its own or through coalitions, in recent years. However, the party lost to the Mizo National Front this time.