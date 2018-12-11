Murdered Saudi journalist Khashoggi named in the Time magazine’s “Person of the Year”

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is listed in the Time magazine’s “Person of the Year”. Khashoggi was murdered in October at his country’s Istanbul consulate.

The magazine has also honoured Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo — currently imprisoned in Myanmar among others.

Apart from Khashoggi, prominent world figures also feature in the list including United States President Donald Trump, Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Anadolu News Agency reported.