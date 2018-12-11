Latest NewselectionsIndiamembers and peoplePolitics

Nobody knows Telangana better than K.C.R: Kavitha .M.P

Dec 11, 2018, 05:12 pm IST
Victory in Telangana is the result of K.C.R’S perseverance, said M.P and daughter of K.C.R., K. Kavitha.’ We were looking at the responses of people. We got the results for our 4-year long hard work. Nobodody knows Telangana like K.C.R’, she added.

Congress had brought in T.D.P leader and Andhra CM, Chandra Babu Naidu, to put up a challenge against T.R.S. Kavitha said that this alliance never made a threat to K.C.R.

‘Here ballot war was waged. we always stand with the people. Naidu tried to hide his failures in Andhra’, Kavitha said taking a potshot at Chandra Babu Naidu.

KCR faced the election by dissolving the assembly before its tenure was to end. In fact, Telangana assembly election had to be held along with the next year Lok Sabha election.

