Ramesh Chennithala Predicts a ‘Modi-Free’ India

Dec 11, 2018, 11:00 am IST
As assembly election’s vote countings have begun, Congress has made a good performance in the results that we know so far. They lead in all three major states: Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The leader of opposition Ramesh Chenithala said the election results are a sign of  odi – free India to come soon.

“The springtime of Congress has returned. Rajasthan – Chhattisgarh- Madhya Pradesh are at the heart of India. Congress have swept across these states in the Hindi belt. Most importantly, Congress has enjoyed great success in sc/st and village areas. This proves that Congress are all set to come back under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. The election results are a sign of Modi – free India to come soon” he said.

