A strange rumour that Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is diagnosed with Stomach cancer had taken the internet by storm. Shahid Kapoor, who is currently in Delhi, with wife Mira Rajput took a couple of days off his busy Kabir Singh schedule. He had brushed aside the news of stomach cancer as nothing but rumours. The talented actor tweeted.

Guys I’m totally fine pl don’t believe random stuff”.

Now Shahid Kapoor’s family member was quoted speaking to a channel:

Log kuchh bhi kaise likh sakte hain? Aakhir is khabar ka aadhar kya hai? Is tarah ki afwaahein phailaane ko kis tarah se jaayaz tthehraya ja sakta hai? which translates to

How can people write just anything? On what basis was this news written? It is not acceptable to spread rumours like this.

Shahid Kapoor’s next film Arjun Reddy is a remake of Telugu megahit Arjun Reddy.