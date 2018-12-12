Kerala Govt Uses Police Intelligence to Ensure the Success of ‘Women Wall’

The left government is planning to raise a human chain of women on January 1 to protect the Renaissance values of Kerala. Although it has been explicitly stated that the women-wall has nothing to do with the issue of Sabarimala, people understand that the wall has everything to do with Sabarimala.

Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of women wall as it is even using the police to collect details of organisations that wish to be a part of the shield. Police will also collect the details of organisations which are averse to taking part in the wall.

Government has taken this step considering that a few organisations have kept themself aloof from the movement. Police are collecting details of women organisations on a district basis. Through secret investiation, the stand of those organisations which hasn’t yet made their stand on the wall clear will also be collected.

Government is trying to make those organisations without political bias to be a part of the women wall. They are keen to ensure the success of the wall as in districts with not enough people, the Government will bring women from other districts.