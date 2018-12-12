KeralaLatest News

“Mahatma Gandhi is the Great Grand Father of Rahul Gandhi”: P.K Firoz’s Speech Replete With Historical Blunder has Gone Viral

Dec 12, 2018, 01:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

Malappuram: Muslim Youth league leader P.K Firoz was a lot in the news recently after he brought the issue of nepotism related to minister K T Jaleel to everyone’s attention. A similar allegation was raised against Ramesh Chennithala and soon it seemed like Firoz’s enthusiasm on taking up the issue took a beating.

Now Firoz is in the news for a different reason, as he made some historical blunders in his speech. In a video that has gone viral, where  Firoz is addressing a huge audience it seems, he says Mahatma Gandhi was the great-grandfather of Rahul Gandhi and that Rajiv Gandhi was killed at Coimbatore! Here is the video:

????? ??????? ?????????????? ?? ???????? ????? ???????? ???? ??????????? ?????. ????? ?????????? ????????????? ??? ??????????????????? ?????? ?????? ?????????????? ??????????? ???????? ????? ???????????????? ????? ?????? ?? ???????? ???????? ?????? ???????????? ???? ??? ??????……

Gepostet von Pandalam Shaji am Dienstag, 11. Dezember 2018

