BJP consolidates its lead in Panchayat polls

Dec 13, 2018, 10:56 pm IST
BJP continues its upper hand in the civic polls in Assam. In Assam, counting of votes for Panchayat polls are underway on the second day. Official sources said that the BJP has won 85 seats in Zila Parishad while nearest rival Congress got 47 seats. The ruling ally of BJP, Asom Gana Parishad who fought the panchayat polls independently got 19 seats.

Independent candidates won 14 seats in Zila Parishad. On the other hand, the BJP so far got around 6000 seats in Gram Panchayat seats while Congress got 5000 seats.

BJP has also gained the considerable lead in Gram Panchayat President and Anchalik Panchayat Member seats. The election was held for over 26 thousand seats.

