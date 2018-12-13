BJP will analyze the defeat, says Union Minister

Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said his party will analyze the defeat in Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Javadekar said, there was a close contest in Madhya Pradesh and BJP fought well there.

Speaking at a function in New Delhi, Javadekar said, BJP government has been pro-farmer and has taken several steps to empower them. Farmer distress will always be an issue before every government. Farmers are suffering even today because of incorrect policies of the Congress party in the past.

Minister said that employment opportunities have increased in several areas in the country. The economy is growing and the employment opportunities have increased because of the rapid economic growth, he added.