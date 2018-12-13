Latest NewselectionsIndiamembers and peoplePolitics

BJP will analyze the defeat, says Union Minister

Dec 13, 2018, 09:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said his party will analyze the defeat in Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Javadekar said, there was a close contest in Madhya Pradesh and BJP fought well there.

Speaking at a function in New Delhi, Javadekar said, BJP government has been pro-farmer and has taken several steps to empower them. Farmer distress will always be an issue before every government. Farmers are suffering even today because of incorrect policies of the Congress party in the past.

Minister said that employment opportunities have increased in several areas in the country. The economy is growing and the employment opportunities have increased because of the rapid economic growth, he added.

Tags

Related Articles

railway station
Jun 24, 2017, 12:24 pm IST

Capital cities of these states include in smart city list

Rahul
Apr 8, 2018, 08:30 pm IST

KL Rahul blasts fastest fifty in Indian Premier League

Aug 7, 2017, 08:53 am IST

Prince Harry reveals everything about his relationship with sister in law Kate Middleton

Arun Jaitley
Feb 20, 2018, 08:37 pm IST

This is what finance minister Arun Jaitely says about ‘PNB fraud case’

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close