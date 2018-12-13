Latest NewselectionsIndiamembers and peoplePolitics

Confusion on choosing CM: Marathon Meetings Continues

Dec 13, 2018, 07:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

Rumours over who will be the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh continues. The Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi held a short meeting at their residence, in today evening. Marathon meetings were held at the residence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Gandhi held one-on-one meetings with the top contenders in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot before taking a final call. Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of the front-runners for the post of Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh also met Gandhi.

In Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are the CM aspirants while Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia are the frontrunners for Madhya Pradesh. Appealing workers to maintain peace, Pilot tweeted, “I have full faith in the leadership, we will welcome whatever Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi decide.” Rahul is also expected to meet Chhattisgarh CM aspirants — state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel, CLP leader T S Singh Deo, OBC leader Tamradhwaj Sahu and party veteran Charan Das Mahant.

Tags

Related Articles

UAE ranks top in security and human rights
Mar 19, 2018, 06:19 am IST

Position of UAE for arranging security for its residents is among top who

male grooming
Feb 26, 2018, 09:33 am IST

Selfie time! Men groom themselves to perfection

Sep 10, 2018, 08:49 pm IST

Woman Invites Ex. Boyfriend for Sex and Kills Him with Help of Lover

Jan 6, 2018, 06:46 am IST

Is the Aadhaar as safe and secure as the government claims it to be?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close