Confusion on choosing CM: Marathon Meetings Continues

Rumours over who will be the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh continues. The Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi held a short meeting at their residence, in today evening. Marathon meetings were held at the residence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Gandhi held one-on-one meetings with the top contenders in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot before taking a final call. Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of the front-runners for the post of Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh also met Gandhi.

In Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are the CM aspirants while Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia are the frontrunners for Madhya Pradesh. Appealing workers to maintain peace, Pilot tweeted, “I have full faith in the leadership, we will welcome whatever Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi decide.” Rahul is also expected to meet Chhattisgarh CM aspirants — state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel, CLP leader T S Singh Deo, OBC leader Tamradhwaj Sahu and party veteran Charan Das Mahant.