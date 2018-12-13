Latest NewsIndia

Heavy Rain and Cyclone Warning for the next 72 Hours

Dec 13, 2018, 06:14 pm IST
A pre-cyclone warning has been issued for Andhra Pradesh coast by the Union Ministry of Earth and Science. Citing that a depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, the warning predicted that the depression is likely to result into a cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours. “It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coast during next 72 hours,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Latest satellite imageries and surface observations indicate that a depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, 13th December, 2018 near latitude 6.5°N and longitude 88.7°E, about 850 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 1170 km southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 1350 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh),” ANI cited the ministry as saying.

