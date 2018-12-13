Indian Railways cancels 130 trains between Dec 13 to Feb 15

Indian Railways has cancelled 130 trains from December 13, 2018, to February 15, 2019, due to foggy weather in coming months. The Northern Railways announcement stated that the trains have been cancelled keeping in view the forthcoming foggy weather.

Most of the trains cancelled are for Northern Railways. Out of the total 130 cancelled trains, around 21 trains are of the North Central while 104 trains are from the Northern Railways. The trains will remain cancelled till February 15, 2019.

Majority of the cancelled trains run from the cities such as Ambala, Jalandhar City, Amritsar, Pathankot, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaunpur, Prayag, Barabanki, Faizabad, Delhi, Rae Bareli, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Rohtak, New Delhi, Palwal and Moradabad.

Northern Railway cancelled trains

North Central Railway cancelled trains

.

The frequency of the following trains have been reduced