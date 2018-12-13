Latest NewselectionsIndiamembers and peoplePolitics

Kamal Nath to become the CM of MP

Dec 13, 2018, 11:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress party announced senior party leader and former union minister, Kamal Nath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The party took to its Twitter handle to announce the news, stating that “an era of change is upon MP with him at the helm.”

Kamal Nath, 72, was a shoo-in for the post after he led the Congress to a narrow victory in the state election and ended the BJP’s dream-run in the key heartland state. The Congress emerged as the largest party but touched majority only with support from Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 14, 2018, 07:31 pm IST

“I am already married, no plans to get married again“, Says Rahul Gandhi

vajra-t-make-in-india
May 8, 2018, 03:20 pm IST

Enemies in fear: Deadly weapon K9 VAJRA-T ready for Indian Army’s service

trump
Jan 14, 2018, 07:47 am IST

Another porn star against Trump; see what she says its shocking

Aug 30, 2017, 07:33 pm IST

RBI reveals the percentage of banned notes back into system

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close