Kamal Nath to become the CM of MP

Congress party announced senior party leader and former union minister, Kamal Nath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The party took to its Twitter handle to announce the news, stating that “an era of change is upon MP with him at the helm.”

Our best wishes to Shri @OfficeOfKNath for being elected CM of Madhya Pradesh. An era of change is upon MP with him at the helm. pic.twitter.com/iHJe43AB9v — Congress (@INCIndia) December 13, 2018

Kamal Nath, 72, was a shoo-in for the post after he led the Congress to a narrow victory in the state election and ended the BJP’s dream-run in the key heartland state. The Congress emerged as the largest party but touched majority only with support from Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

It is not a race, it is not about kursi, we are here to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh. I am leaving for Bhopal and you will get to know the decision today. pic.twitter.com/dBZ7EIQX5c — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 13, 2018