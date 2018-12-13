Latest Newscelebrities

Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath got married in Jalandhar; See Pics

Dec 13, 2018, 12:56 pm IST
Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath got married in Jalandhar today and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the newlyweds on Twitter.

Ginni looks gorgeous in her bridal trousseau and Kapil looks damn happy to be getting married to his long-time girlfriend.

Kapil and Ginni will also be hosting a reception on 14th December 2018 in Amritsar and we are already excited to see pictures from the reception. Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Sumona Chakravarti and Krushna Abhishek attended the wedding and posted a couple of videos and pictures from the pre-wedding ceremonies on their Instagram stories.

Take a look at the pictures below;

