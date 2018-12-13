Malayali shot dead in forest: Police suspect Maoist link

Karnataka Police are inquiring into the Maoist link in the incident in which a Malayali was found shot dead in the forest along Karnataka border. The dead had been identified as Chittarikkal Thayyeni native George Thannikkal Kochu alias Sacria.

A team under Bangamandala CI of Karnataka police is investigating the case. The inquiry team’s finding is that George died of shots from hunters’ bullets. This led the police to suspect the role of Maoists in the murder. George and his friends Chandran and Ashokan had gone to the forest by Tuesday noon. By 4:30 in the evening, anonymous persons fired at them. Since Chandran and Ashokan were behind George who is tallest among them, they escaped gunshots. Three bullets had pierced into George’s body.

Ever since the police intensified their operation in Wayanad forest areas, Maoists have been reportedly moving towards the North. They have been moving about under the guise of forest hunters.