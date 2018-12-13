‘Narendra Modi will be again become the PM’, claims BJP leader

No one should write off BJP in the wake of the electoral defeat in the recently held assembly elections, says BJP national leader P.K.Krishnadas. He also claimed that

Narendra Modi will become again Prime Minister. The BJP will return back to power in the centre in the coming Lok Sabha election.

He said this in his inaugural speech of a public meeting. The meeting was held to pay tribute to late BJP leader Madickai Kumaran on his first death anniversary here in Kasaragod. Kumaran dedicated his life to society instead of his family, he said. BJP Kasaragod district President K.Srikanth presided the meeting.