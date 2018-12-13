Latest Newscelebrities

Stills leaked from Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer starrer Simmba song going viral; See Pics

Dec 13, 2018, 03:48 pm IST
After Aankh Marey, makers of Simmba are set to release the second song Tere Bin, a romantic number between Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. But the still from the song leaked and is breaking the net.

Tere Bin, a romantic number between the two actors shot in the beautiful landscapes of Switzerland.; However, a number of leaked pictures from the song has made its way to the web and fans can’t keep calm on how good the stills look. Ranveer and Sara Ali Khan look resplendent with the Swiss landscapes in the background.

Check out the leaked pictures below:

 

#Queen #SaraAliKhan & #ranveersingh from the song Tere Bin from #Simmba ? The song releases today! ??

