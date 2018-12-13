Supreme Court orders Pak PM Imran Khan’s sister to pay Rs 2,940 crores as fine

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan to pay a hefty Rs 2,940 crores in taxes and fine within a week in the foreign assets case.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar took up the hearing regarding politicians owning offshore companies. During the hearing, the premier’s sister appeared before the SC. When the CJP asked her how much did she buy the offshore property for Aleema replied, “I bought the property for $370,000 in 2008.”

Aleema continued saying that she had taken 50% loan from the bank and then bought the property. She added that she had sold the property last year.

The CJP ordered Aleema to deposit Rs29.4 millionto FBR and warned that her property would be seized if she failed to deposit the required amount, local media reported.

The SC had taken a suo motu notice of foreign bank accounts held by Pakistani citizens. It also sought a report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). In its report the FIA had revealed several politically exposed individuals who possessed properties in the United Arab Emirates.

The list contained Aleema’s name where she was identified as benamidar of a property.