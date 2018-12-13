Latest Newscelebrities

These are the worst-dressed celebrities at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding

Dec 13, 2018, 03:18 pm IST
1 minute read
Worst-dressed

Many celebs made our jaws drop with their stylish attires at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding, there were a few missed to make a mark.

There were a few who failed to impress the fashion police with their outfits and made it to our worst-dressed list.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Oh my heart?????????????? Rani & Raja #shahidkapoor #mirakapoor @mira.kapoor @shahidkapoor

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor Fc ( TURKEY ) (@shahidkapoorteam) on

Harbhajan Singh’s wife Geeta Basra:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#geetabasra #harbhajansingh #ishaambani #anandpiramal #bigfatindianwedding #desiwedding #ambaniwedding #ishakishaadi #nitaambani ?????? @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao;

Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thanks for making me look like a princess with the best looking arm candy @yuvisofficial @leepakshiellawadi clothes @dollyjstudio jewellery @raniwalajewellers hair and make @apenigeorge @samanthassalon

A post shared by Hazel Keech Singh (@hazelkeechofficial) on

Sonam Kapoor’s mother and Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

With my two beautiful ladies by my side! #aboutlastnight #iamjusttryingtokeepup

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

