Venugopalan Nair’s Suicide: Dying declaration given to police is out

Dec 13, 2018, 06:57 pm IST
The dying declaration of Venugopalan Nair, who committed suicide before the secretariate is exposed. He has said to police that he is unwilling to continue his life. He was unwilling to continue with his life. Police said that the issue of Sabarimala or the  Sabarimala protest was not mentioned by him.

It comes to know that Nair was a divorcee and has got many domestic problems. He was worried about the family problems.

Venugopalan Nair died at Trivandrum Medical College. He was seriously wounded by fire. Venugopalan Nair, an auto driver by profession is residing at Muttada in the suburb of Trivandrum city. He tried to suicide near the protest venue of the BJP in front of the Secretariat here early Thursday.

Chanting ‘swamiye saranam Ayyappa’ mantra, Nair set himself ablaze after pouring petrol over his body and tried to run to the makeshift tent where senior BJP leader C. K.Padmanabhan has been staging indefinite fast demanding the lifting of prohibitory orders at Sabarimala hill shrine, they said.

However, the party activists and the police, who were present near the venue, doused the fire using drinking water and rushed him to the Government Medical College hospital. He suffered burn injuries all over the body, but was able to speak, they added.

