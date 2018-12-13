Vijay Mallya congratulates Congress leaders over their victories

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, who has been ordered to be extradited to India by a UK court, Thursday congratulated Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia over the party’s wins in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

Mallya, who had accused politicians and the media of making him a ‘poster boy’ of bank default while presenting himself as the victim of a witch hunt, took to Twitter to congratulate the two young leaders of Congress, which defeated the ruling BJP in the assembly elections.

“Young Champions @SachinPilot and @JM_Scindia Many congratulations,” he tweeted.