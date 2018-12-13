Winter Session: Parliament adjourned amid protest by Opposition

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day on the second consecutive day today following protests by opposition parties on different issues. In the Lok Sabha, alleged irregularities in the Rafale aircraft deal and other issues rocked the proceedings.

As the House re-assembled at noon after two brief adjournments, Congress members again trooped into the well, raising slogans against the government over the Rafale aircraft deal and demanding a JPC probe. Members belonging to Left parties, RJD, NCP and others were also on their feet. While AIADMK MPs were protesting against the construction of the dam across Cauvery River and to protect the lives of Cauvery delta farmers, TDP members raised slogans seeking financial benefits to Andhra Pradesh under the State Reorganisation Act of 2014. Shiv Sena members were also in the well, demanding the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. Amid noisy scenes, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to run the Zero Hour but in vain. Later, she adjourned the House for the day. In the morning, a newly elected member from Karnataka, B Y Raghavendra took an oath of office and secrecy. The House also paid tributes to martyrs of 2001 Parliament terrorist attack.

In the Rajya Sabha also AIADMK and DMK created uproar demanding protection of Cauvery Delta farmers in Tamil Nadu leading to the adjournment for the day. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu repeatedly pleaded with the agitating members to allow the House to function but in vain. Earlier, as the House met for the day, Naidu led the members in paying homage to the martyrs of the 2001 terror attack on Parliament. Making a reference, the Chairman remembered the Bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice and steadfast resolve to protect the Temple of Democracy.