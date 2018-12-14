Amidst Hartal Threats, ODIYAN Starts Rolling

As it was announced earlier, Superstar Mohanlal’s most hyped film ‘Odiyan’ was released early morning today. The film was all set to have a record number of shows on the initial day which would have helped Odiyan to set new records for the initial day collection in Kerala. Now that the BJP’s hartal has come in the way, the expectations of Odiyan’s first-day collection might be lowered.

However, early reports suggest that Odiyan has begun well. All theatres running the shows are houseful. A few shows in some theatres have been postponed. Because of security reasons, shows in those theatres will be held after 6 pm. In some places, shows were stopped. Fans said that when they enquired yesterday, they were told that the shows will proceed as planned. Some theatre has installed boards that as per the instructions of police and because of security reasons, shows can only happen post 6 pm.

Mohanlal fans had largely vented their frustration on BJP for the unexpected Hartal which has affected the film’s smooth progression. It remains to be seen what will be Odiyan’s first-day collection.