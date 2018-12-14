From Magic to politics: The life of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who was picked as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan is low profile leader. Born to a family of professional magicians, he opted politics instead of magic.

Ashok Gehlot was born on May 3, 1951, at Mahamandir, Jodhpur. He belongs to a Mali Gehlot family in Jodhpur. The man born into a family of professional magicians is credited with playing political magic to emerge as the tallest Congress leader in the state in the last 15 years. Gehlot went with his father, Laxman Singh Gehlot, to assist him in the magic shows in Jodhpur. He wanted to be a doctor but ended up in politics Gehlot has finished his graduation in Science and Law, and Masters in Economics.

A senior leader of the Indian National Congress, Ashok Gehlot has been the Chief Minister of Rajasthan on two occasions, from 1998 to 2003 and again from 2008 to 2013. He also served as Union Minister a few times. He was elected for the first time to the 7th Lok Sabha from Jodhpur parliamentary constituency in 1980. He went on to represent Jodhpur parliamentary constituency in the 8th, 10th, 11th, and 12th Lok Sabha. In 1999 he was elected as MLA from Sardarpura (Jodhpur) assembly constituency. He won three assembly elections back-to-back.

Gehlot is the founder of the Bharat Seva Sansthan, which aims to render ambulance services and books free of cost through the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Book Bank. Gehlot is the Chairman of the Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle, Delhi. This organization looks after the interests of students and teachers at university- and college level.