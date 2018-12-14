Kamal Nath to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM on Monday

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath will take oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal around 1.30 pm. Nath, along with senior Congress leaders, including Digvijay Singh, Vivek Tankha and others, met Governor Anandiben Patel and informed her about his election as Congress Legislature Party leader, following which the governor invited him for the oath.

The Congress has won 114 seats in the 230-member house, the poll results of which were declared on December .11. It has secured the support of a total of 121 MLAs, including one from the SP and two from the BSP as also of four independents, to cross the majority mark of 116 seats.