Mumbai Police wrongly reprimands Dulquer Salmaan for using phone while driving : Watch Video

Kerala Youth Star Dulquer Salman, who marked his Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan starrer ‘Karwaan’, is at present busy with the shoot of ‘Zoya Factor’ that stars Sonam Kapoor. The actors are having a lot of fun while shooting for the upcoming movie. But looks like a video of Dulquer texting while driving (that was shared by Sonam Kapoor on social media) has landed the actor in trouble.

The video shared by Sonam has caught the attention of the Mumbai police and they soon shared the video and tweeted,

Check out their tweet here:

We agree with you @sonamakapoor ! Quite a ‘weirdo’ to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don’t quite approve of these even in ‘reel’ life. #NotDone pic.twitter.com/WWoDz16hKj — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 14, 2018

The video has Sonam casually commenting “weirdo” in the background. But the actress soon came to Dulquer’s rescue and tweeted,

We weren’t driving we were rigged on a truck.. but I’m glad you guys are concerned.. I hope and I know you show the same interest in regular folk as well! Thanks for taking care! #Reelvsreal @dulQuer https://t.co/JD1NvcqGrU — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) December 14, 2018

Now, Dulquer himself has responded to Mumbai Police’s comment on him being a ‘weirdo’. He tweeted, that police authority should be slightly more careful before posting things on social media without checking the required facts.

Check out Dulquer Salman’s tweet here,

Would appreciate it if you had checked some facts before tweeting this. In fact @MumbaiPolice helped us with permissions and traffic management during the shoot and were present the whole time. In my next tweet attaching the video I was shooting. #notawierdo https://t.co/WnKSnSDmjZ — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 14, 2018

He further tweeted, that the car shown in the video was attached to a low loader truck which also acted as the camera rig. He added that he would have been unable to steer the car even if he wanted to. The actor ended the statement with a hashtag which said ‘notaweirdo’.