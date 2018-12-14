Nama Japa Protest in Minister’s Meeting, Police Officer Gets Transferred

Kottarakkara: A Special Branch officer has got a transfer order as in a meeting where Minister K Krishnan Kutty took part, there was a lapse that allowed a Namajapa protest to be staged. The officer from Kottarakara Police station was transferred to Ezhukone station.

During the meeting, three Mahila Morcha representatives stormed into the place and started chanting Sarana Mantras. Police soon removed them. A report filed against the officer allegedly said that it was a mistake from the officers part that he couldn’t inform about the protest prior to the time it was held. But senior officers said that his transfer was just a work-related rearrangement.