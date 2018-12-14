Nepal to create awareness not to use Indian currency

The Nepal government has decided to issue a notice to create awareness among the people not to use, keep and carry Indian currency notes of Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2000 denominations. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held in Kathmandu. In Nepal using and carrying Indian currency of more than Rs 100 denomination is illegal.

After demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes by the Indian Government, the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), through a circular, declared using, carrying or keeping Indian currency above Rs 100 denomination illegal in Nepal.