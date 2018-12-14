Rafale deal: Jaitley rules out JPC probe

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ruled out the possibility of a Joint Parliamentary Committee on Rafale deal.

Jaitley said investigations and reviews of this kind cannot be done when allegations are made by a body capable of partisan divisions. He said it has to be done by a judicial body. The Rafale deal has protected both the security and commercial interest of India, he added.

Jaitley said the Rafale deal protected commercial interest since the final price was significantly lower both for aircraft and weaponized aircraft than what was negotiated in 2007 and 2012 under the UPA government. He further said a lot of fiction was spread about the deal but falsehood has a very short life and the disruptors have lost on all counts.