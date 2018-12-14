Latest NewsSports

Shashi Tharoor’s Reaction to a Chemistry-Inspired Wedding Invitation is Priceless. Check this Out

Dec 14, 2018, 10:37 am IST
Less than a minute

Every now and then Shashi Tharoor would give his fans a glimpse of his prowess and mastery over the English Language. His Tweets and posts send people rushing for Oxford dictionaries and his speeches have created ripples even among English speaking countries. Mr. Tharoor gets genuinely excited at any impressive usage of the language and he was quick to spot one such novel idea and reshared it on Twitter.

This is the marriage invitation card of Vithun and Soorya, both of them Chemistry teachers and they decided to put a Chemistry template over their invitation card. Their names are written like they were pulled out of a periodic table and there is a covalent bond like structure that spells ‘love’ on one side. The wedding was referred to as a ‘reaction’ and the venue a ‘laboratory’.

Shashi Tharoor used a similar science jargon to wish the couple. On Twitter he wrote:

Wishing them all the best for a happy married life! May the chemistry between them always sparkle, the physics feature more light than heat, and the biology result in bountiful offspring.”

It was a Twitter user, @KARTHIC_VINOBA, who shared the photo on the microblogging platform on December 12 and tagged Tharoor.

Tags

Related Articles

Dawood Ibrahim & Farooq Takla
Mar 8, 2018, 03:03 pm IST

Diplomatic win for India; Dawood Ibrahim’s aide cornered

Aug 23, 2018, 11:37 pm IST

These ‘Intelligent’ Exam Answers Will Make you Laugh!

Feb 14, 2018, 05:21 pm IST

These Famous Bollywood Celebrities Started their career in Mini Screen

jay-panda-resigned
May 28, 2018, 01:05 pm IST

Lok Sabha Member Resigned From Biju Janata Dal Party: Breaking News

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close