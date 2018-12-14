KeralaLatest News

Vyapari Vyavasayi Exhorts People to not to Cooperate with todays Hartal

Dec 14, 2018, 06:44 am IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram: Vyapara Vyavasai Committe has exhorted people to not to cooperate with the Harthal to be held today by BJP.  “Such lighting hartals are a kind of challenge to people. It is beyond explanation the kind of losses such  Harthals make in the market field”.

The hartal will only serve to make to deliver a heavier blow to the market which is already facing a crisis as it has not recovered from the aftermaths of the flood. The president of the Samithi, VKC Mammad Koya MLA, and State secretary E.S Biju said that shops should be opened and function smoothly tomorrow.

The hartal has been called for as a Man called Venugopal Nair set himself to fire and died near BJP’s satyagraha protest. BJP said that it is because of Government that he was forced to take the extreme step.

