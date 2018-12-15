BJP surge in panchayat polls

The BJP continued its winning streak in Assam panchayat polls, marching ahead of its closest rival Congress and alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) which contested independently, as counting of votes continued for the third day on Friday.

As per the results declared so far by the State Election Commission, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won 7,769 GPM seats, Congress 5,896, BJP alliance partner AGP 1,372, AIUDF 755 and others 2,112. For Zila Parishad Members election, BJP secured 223, Congress 139, AGP 18, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) 24 and others 12 seats.

In Anchalik Panchayat Members (APM) polls, BJP emerged victorious in 910, Congress 656, AGP 122, AIUDF 122 and others 134. The BJP won 940 Gaon Panchayat President (GPP) seats, Congress 662, AGP 114, AIUDF 113 and others 167 seats. Altogether, 78,571 contestants participated in the hustings and 734 were elected uncontested.

Minority dominated All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) came third and AGP fourth in the local election held in two phases on December 5 and 9 to elect 21,990 gaon panchayat members (GPM), 2,199 gaon panchayat presidents (GPP), 2,199 anchalik panchayat presidents (APM) and 420 Zila panchayat members (GPM) across the state registering an overall 82 percent voting.