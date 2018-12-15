Latest NewsIndia

Digital India : This Surat girl gets all official documents within 2 hours of birth

Dec 15, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ramaiya received her official documents first gift from her parents within 2 hours of birth. Born on December 12, the new-born girl from Gujarat’s Surat became the youngest Indian child to get enrolled for Aadhaar, ration card and passport within two hours of her birth.

Ramaiya’s father Ankit Nagarani had dreamt of linking his baby to PM Modi’s digital India initiatives and wanted her to be the first girl in India to have all her official documents in place.

“With the help of authorities, I was able to succeed in accomplishing my dream. I hope my daughter would be proud of the fact that she adopted digital India right from her birth,” Mr Nagarani told news agency ANI.

Her mother Bhumi Nagarani said they were prepared to do this and had made arrangements in advance. First the birth certificate was made, then rest of her documents followed, she said.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 12, 2018, 06:02 am IST

This is What Rahul Gandhi Said about P.M Modi after the election results

Nov 2, 2017, 05:02 pm IST

Again Row over Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ in poll-bound Gujarat

Nov 30, 2017, 09:12 pm IST

Congress accused Narendra Modi for hosting dinner for Ivanka Trump

Aamir Khan
Mar 14, 2018, 09:24 am IST

Aamir Khan finally makes his Instagram debut, hits record followers

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close