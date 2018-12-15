Latest Newscelebrities

Is Parineeti Chopra getting married to rumoured boyfriend Charit Desai?

Dec 15, 2018, 02:30 pm IST
The rumour of Parineet Chopra getting married to rumoured boyfriend Charit Desai was circulating online and the news is spreading like a wildfire. The rumour started when Parineeti who invited Charit to her cousin Priyanka Chopra’s wedding. Several news portals started stating that after Priyanka, Parineeti will tie the knot soon. However, now Parineeti has cleared the air and taking it to her Twitter account the actress said, “ABSOLUTELY BASELESS AND UNTRUE!! I will happily announce whenever I am getting married!”

