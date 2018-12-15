Latest Newscelebrities

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married as per Sikh rituals: See Pics

Dec 15, 2018, 10:26 am IST
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married as per Sikh rituals on Thursday. Kapil Sharma shared a picture with wife Ginni from the Anand Karaj.

In the picture, he wore a white sherwani and a pink turban for the ceremony while the bride looked beautiful in a pink lehenga with heavy embroidery.

Let’s have a look at the inside pics and videos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

???? ???? ?? @ginnichatrath @kaleereinbykanikakumria @punitarora.in @deepikasdeepclicks

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#kapilkishadi #kapilwedsginni blessings from all over the universe.. #kapilsharma

A post shared by Rajiv thakur (@rajivthakur007) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Anand Karaj Caremony #KapilKiShaadi #KapilSharma #GinniChatrath #KapilGinniKiShaadi #KapilWedsGinni @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath

A post shared by Kapil Sharma Universe (@kapilsharmauniverse) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

?

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on

