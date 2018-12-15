Kerala witnesses record number of Hartals in 2018

Kerala witnesses 97 hartals in 2018.There was a hartal in every 3.58 days this year. BJP is the party that called highest number of strikes with 26. Several religious and communal organizations called for hartals. Even some locals without any organizations called for strikes.

Suicides, murders, political encroachment, police actions were some of the reasons for these strikes. Hartal that was called on April 16 in protesting the rape and murder of a girl in Kashmir allegedly ended up in marring of stores in Malappuram which resulted in another Hartal by Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

Five hartals were called in the name of suicide including the one yesterday. On February 26, Vyaypari Vyavasayi called for a hartal on the suicide of Bijuraj, a businessman who committed suicide upon receiving a notice Income Tax Department. There was a LDF hartal on April 7, following the suicide of a householder. UDF called for a hartal on July 16 protesting suicide of a couple who were allegedly held for theft. On July 16, BMS organized a hartal after a youngster committed suicide.

Hartal 2018

BJP – 26

UDF – 23

LDF – 15

Vyapari Vyavasayi – 11

Hartal 2017

BJP-41 LDF-18 UDF-27