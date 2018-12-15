Ace badminton players Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have tied the knot following a 10-year relationship. Saina shared their wedding pictures on Twitter with the caption “Best match of my life #justmarried”. The wedding took place at Saina’s residence in Orion villas at Raidurgam in Cyberabad.

Saina and Kashyap have been in a relationship for the past decade now but successfully managed to keep it under wraps.

Saina and Kashyap, the 2014 CWG gold medallist, first met at the Pullela Gopichand badminton academy where they have been training since 2005. Last year, Saina was seen partying with Kashyap along with other teammates ahead of the third season of Premier Badminton League (PBL). They were also teammates at Awadhe Warriors.