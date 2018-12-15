Saina Nehwal ties the knot with Parupalli Kashyap : See Pics

Saina Nehwal posted photos from her wedding with fellow badminton star Parupalli Kashyap on her social media pages on Friday. “Best match of my life…#justmarried” she said in her tweet. The pair have been posting images on their Instagram pages over the past few days in the run-up to the big day.

Earlier, Saina had revealed the date of their marriage. She had then mentioned that the relationship goes over a decade back.

“Best match of my life…#justmarried.” Saina and Kashyap had posted several photographs on their social media accounts of late, where they were seen handing over invitation cards to their loved ones in the last few weeks. While Saina was the first one to post a message, Kashyap also tweeted, “Best match of my life.”