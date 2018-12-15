KeralaLatest News

Traffic Police Beaten by SFI Leaders: Victim Officer Makes a Serious Allegation

Dec 15, 2018, 09:48 pm IST
The news and visuals of SFI workers beating Traffic police officers in uniform on duty were quite shocking for the public. The bike in which the SFI members were travelling had jumped a traffic signal and the officers stopped them. It was for this act that policemen from S.A.P camp, Vinayachandran and Sarath got cruelly beaten by SFI members. Now the victim, Sarath has accused involvement from the top to save the SFI unit president who is involved in the case.

Sarath said his statement has not yet been recorded and that he is not satisfied with the ongoing investigation. Police organisation leaders had handed over Sarath’s complaint to arrest SFI unit president Nazim, to the Cantonment C.I.

Police has arrested 4 SFI members. Sreejith, Akhil, Haider and Aromal had surrendered before Poojappura Police Station. Special Branch report on the case had revealed that Cantonment police had infact tried to shelter the accused SFI leaders.

