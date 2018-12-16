Cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal: high alert declared

Andhra Pradesh declared a high alert in the coastal region as a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal was heading towards it and was likely to cross the region between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam on Monday. The state government alerted all nine coastal districts. The State Disaster Response Force (SRDF) and National Disaster Response Force were kept on standby.

According to Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, ‘Phethai’ will intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the next few hours and weaken slightly before making a landfall on Monday afternoon. The Meteorological department has forecast rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls..

The Cyclone Warning Centre has warned storm surge of up to one metre could inundate the low lying areas of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam district of Puducherry at the time of landfall.