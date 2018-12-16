Our’s is a scam-free government, claims Arun Jaitley

Senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today countered the opposition allegation and said that every fact stated by the Congress President Rahul Gandhi against the Rafale deal, has proved to be manufactured. In his Facebook page, Jaitley said, it is a scam-free Government where middlemen and scamsters had to take refuge outside the country.

He said Gandhi has the burden of a stigmatized legacy which was tainted by Bofors. Stating that Gandhi was desperately trying to bring an immoral equivalence between Rafale and Bofors, Jaitley said, in the Rafale deal, there are no middlemen, no kickbacks and obviously no Ottavio Quattrocchi. All the lies spoken on the Rafale deal have been exposed. The judgment of the Supreme Court noted with satisfaction that procedural compliances have been done in the deal and charges are misconceived. he explained.