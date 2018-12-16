Latest News

Perth Test: Australia has their nose slightly ahead of India

India’s first innings reply to Australia’s 320 runs ended in 283 and except for Kohli’s century and Ajinkya’s 50, there weren’t too many other meaty contributions. Rishabh Pant though, scored a quick 36 off 50 to take the team total to 283. Nathon Lyon picked 5 wickets, reminding India that they missed a trick by not playing R Jadeja. His batting would have been handy down the order.

Although the lead of 37 may not be a lot, under the circumstances it’s crucial. Australia has begun well in the second innings, scoring 33 runs for no loss in 12.1 overs. The hosts now have a lead of 76 runs with two days and a session to go. Given the fact that batting last on this pitch can be tricky, its advantage  Australia.

